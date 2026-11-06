Palm Beach County flooding prompts questions about drainage, development and emergency response

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is working to get answers about how Palm Beach County leaders are responding to historic rainfall that has left neighborhoods underwater, stranded drivers and forced dozens of rescues.

The flooding comes during an extraordinary stretch for Palm Beach County, with emergency crews simultaneously responding to flooding, the deadly plane crash near Military Trail and disruptions surrounding Election Day.

WATCH REPORT BELOW:

Palm Beach County leaders respond to major flooding

Palm Beach County's Emergency Operations Center is operating at Level 2, a partial activation, as county agencies coordinate their response to the flooding and plane crash.

Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded Florida's state of emergency Wednesday to include Palm Beach County. The declaration gives state and local officials additional authority and resources for response, recovery and mitigation efforts.

County commissioners are now weighing in on the flooding and what they’ve seen in their communities.

"This rain, my gosh, it never ends," Commissioner Maria Sachs said.

Commissioner Gregg Weiss pointed to the extraordinary rainfall totals in parts of West Palm Beach.

"Parts of West Palm Beach received over 22 inches of rain," Weiss said. "These were epic amounts of water that came down very quickly."

Weiss described the rainfall as the kind of extreme event some characterize as a "one-in-1,000-type" storm. He also acknowledged that some residents will be dealing with the consequences long after the rain stops.

"I know in some of our eastern areas their homes received water inside, so there’s going to be work to do there," Weiss said.

Commissioners address drainage and development

For Sachs, the flooding is also raising a larger question about how Palm Beach County prepares for future growth.

She pointed to the importance of planning for drainage when new homes and businesses are built.

"I know our aquifers can take only so much," Sachs said. "When we develop residences and commercial properties, we develop them with the idea of drainage."

Flooding leaves residents stranded

The flooding has turned roads into waterways, stranded vehicles and left some residents unable to get out of their neighborhoods.

Among those who were affected was Commissioner Bobby Powell Jr., who represents Palm Beach County Commission District 7.

"There's people in my community that were not able to go to work," Powell said.

Powell told commissioners that he experienced the flooding firsthand.

"Fire Rescue came to get me this morning, so I'm one of the people they had to rescue," Powell said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue told WPTV its crews conducted multiple flood response operations from Sunday through Tuesday.

Sunday night, firefighters responded to more than seventy 911 calls in the Century Village area near West Palm Beach. Nearly 100 residents were trapped in stranded vehicles as floodwaters rapidly rose.

WATCH BELOW: Flooding in Century Village

Flooding strands residents in Century Village

Firefighters reported encountering floating cars with people still inside and water reaching between 3 and 4 feet deep in some areas.

Crews deployed drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras around Century Village, Cypress Lakes, the Tennis Club and other areas to search vehicles for people who needed help.

Firefighters then waded through the water and used high-water vehicles and brush trucks to rescue residents and bring them to higher ground.

Fire Rescue said there were no injuries during those operations.

Riviera Beach residents rescued from flooding

Swiftwater crews rescue dozens in Riviera Beach

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue Swiftwater Response Team was also deployed to Riviera Beach for nearly 24 hours.

With some streets impassable, rescue specialists used emergency rafts and boats to go door to door.

Fire Rescue said its teams:

Evacuated 71 people

Conducted two medical rescues

Evacuated nine pets

County officials have continued reporting significant impacts from the flooding in Riviera Beach and other communities.

PBCFR said from Nov. 1-3, crews responded to a total of more than 1,600 emergency calls across the county. This figure included all 911 calls, not just flooding.

Flood response unfolds alongside deadly plane crash

The flooding wasn't the only major emergency stretching Palm Beach County's resources.

At the same time, fire rescue crews were carrying out flood response operations; dozens of personnel and resources were also dedicated to the deadly Learjet crash near Greenacres.

The crash also displaced an estimated 400 to 600 people from a nearby mobile home community. WPTV spoke with residents who were unable to return to their homes, vehicles and belongings while investigators worked through the crash scene.

The county then opened an emergency shelter where some residents have been ever since.

"We've been communicating with our municipalities, making sure we have shelters, that we have anything needed to address the concerns of our families," said Commissioner Joel Flores, adding Election Day presented another challenge as he noted three precincts had to be moved because of all the flooding.

Vice Mayor Marci Woodward pointed to the strain of responding to both disasters at once.

"We had a horrific plane crash and also ended up with flooding, so to all the employees that have worked a lot of long hours, I wanted to personally thank all of you, and I know our residents appreciate all the efforts, so thank you for that," Woodward said.

State of emergency now includes Palm Beach County

The county’s response is continuing with the state now involved in recovery efforts.

DeSantis amended Florida's existing flooding emergency order Wednesday to add Palm Beach County along with Glades, Hendry, Lake, Okeechobee, Seminole and Volusia counties.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said the move strengthens the state's ability to deploy resources, support local response efforts and help communities recover.

The emergency declaration also gives state and local officials additional authority to carry out response, recovery and mitigation efforts, including logistical, rescue and evacuation operations. Local governments can waive certain procedures involving public works, contracts, equipment, workers and spending when necessary to speed up the emergency response.

If you're in need of flooding emergency, call 2-1-1.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.