WASHINGTON — Federal disaster aid is now available for residents in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast affected by recent flooding.

FEMA announced late Tuesday that federal disaster assistance is available to individuals and families in Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, Palm Beach, St. Lucie and Brevard counties as recovery efforts continue.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel said in a statement the declaration unlocks critical federal recovery resources for residents, businesses and local governments devastated by the flooding.

The assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs designed to help people recover from the disaster.

Residents who suffered damage or other losses should first file a claim with their insurance provider. They can then apply for FEMA assistance through DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or through the FEMA App.

Those who use a relay service, including video relay or captioned telephone services, should provide FEMA with the number for that service when applying.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis to state, tribal and eligible local governments, as well as certain private nonprofit organizations, for debris removal and emergency protective measures. That assistance is available in Palm Beach, Martin, Indian River, Okeechobee, Brevard and Hardee, counties.

Frankel said that Palm Beach County officials estimate that $53 million in disaster assistance is needed countywide — nearly $35 million to help individuals and families recover and more than $18 million to help local governments cover emergency response and cleanup costs.

Additional counties could be designated for federal assistance later, depending on the results of continuing damage assessments.

What residents should do:

File a claim with their insurance provider. Apply for federal assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, through the FEMA App or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

Severe storms and flooding have impacted parts of Florida since Oct. 31, prompting the state to ask for the federal disaster declaration.