More than 15 inches of rain reported in parts of Palm Beach Gardens area as flooding impacts roads

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — More than 15 inches of rain was reported in parts of Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach and The Acreage over approximately 12 hours, leaving roads flooded and prompting officials to urge residents to stay off the streets.

The City of Palm Beach Gardens said some roadways were impassable Monday because of standing water, while other areas could only be accessed by emergency vehicles or heavy equipment.

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WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Afternoon of Monday, Nov. 2, 2026

City officials said the reported rainfall was exceptionally rare. According to the city, NOAA Atlas 14 data indicates 13 inches of rain represents a 1-in-100-year event, while the reported 15 inches exceeds that threshold and approaches a 1-in-200-year event.

Police, Fire Rescue, Public Works and Engineering personnel have been monitoring conditions since Sunday afternoon, according to the city.

Despite flooding on area roads, officials said the city's stormwater system was performing as designed and helping reduce the risk of flooding to homes and properties.

As of 10:40 a.m. Monday, water levels were subsiding in Steeplechase, but isolated areas still had approximately 12 to 15 inches of water. Some roads there were accessible only to emergency medical vehicles.

Horseshoe Acres also had isolated areas with approximately 12 to 15 inches of water, with some locations accessible only by emergency vehicles.

The city reported several other problem areas:

Cypress Hollow: Significant flooding, with access limited to Public Works heavy equipment.

PGA Boulevard west of Mirasol: Flooding in both eastbound and westbound directions. The Florida Department of Transportation was notified.

PGA National: Some areas had approximately 12 to 15 inches of water and were passable by emergency vehicles. Impacted areas included Avenue of Champions, Avenue of Masters, Tournament Avenue and Lexington Green.

Montecito: Approximately 8 inches of standing water, although the city said motorists could proceed with caution.

Sandtree Drive: Approximately 4 to 6 inches of standing water and passable with caution.

Northlake Boulevard: A variable message sign was placed in the westbound lanes near the Shops of Ibis.

City facilities were also being assessed, but officials said no major issues had been reported as of Monday morning.

The flooding also prompted several park closures. PGA National Park, Gardens Park, Lake Catherine and Lake Catherine Lakeside were closed. The walking trail at Russo Park was also closed.

Oaks Park and Ironwood were reported clear, while conditions at the District were also clear at the time of the city's update.

Officials cautioned that conditions could change as additional rain falls.

Palm Beach County remained under a Flood Watch through Monday evening, and Palm Beach Gardens officials urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and never attempt to drive through standing water.

"Never drive through standing water," the city warned, noting that flooded roads can put both motorists and emergency responders at risk.

