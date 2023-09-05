WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Concerned homeowners throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast will come together Tuesday night at WPTV for a town hall conversation about Florida's home insurance crisis.

WPTV is listening to you — the homeowner — from how you're taking on paying more for your home insurance policy to the best ways to get the lowest insurance rates now and getting you answers from elected state leaders and experts.

The panelists for WPTV's town hall are Holly Meyer Lucas, president of the Meyer Lucas Real Estate team; state. Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City; state Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton; and Robert Norberg, president of Arden Insurance Associates.

WPTV's Shannon Cake and Matt Sczesny will moderate the discussion, which begins at 7 p.m. in the video player below.

Cake recently spoke with some Kings Point residents who are still waiting for their insurance providers to come through after a tornado tore through the retirement community near Delray Beach last September.

She also spoke with state Rep. Rick Roth, R-West Palm Beach, who outlined the causes and possible remedies to Florida's insurance crisis.

As well, Sczesny spoke with Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who explained how the state's business model "was upside down." Patronis remains hopeful that new legislation will counter the problem.

Watch WPTV's one-hour special, "Coverage Collapse: A WPTV Town Hall," live at 7 p.m. on WPTV, WPTV.com and the WPTV app on your phone or your favorite streaming device. We'll also be taking your questions throughout the afternoon on WPTV's Facebook page, where the conversation continues right now.