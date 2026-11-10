Treasure Coast woman loses second home in 2 years after devastating Fort Pierce flooding

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Treasure Coast woman who lost her home two years ago to a tornado from Hurricane Milton has lost another home to devastating flooding in Fort Pierce.

"I'm starting to feel like I'm invincible at this point," says Terry Polk as she watched the debris pile of drywall and ruined furniture in front of her home get bigger.

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Treasure Coast woman loses a second home in 2 years

The water in her home was measured in feet, not inches, as the heavy rain in the first weekend of November flooded her block.

"We were actually in the house," Polk said. "When we were wading around, like around knee-deep water, I started getting scared."

She said they were rescued by kayaks and returned when the water receded, leaving so much damage.

"You know, to keep your focus, you just have to realize there are people out there that have it way worse. There are people out there that are so much worse, you know, and I have to be thankful that we got out with our lives," she said.

Two years ago she was living in the Spanish Lakes community of St. Lucie County when Hurricane Milton's winds created widespread tornadoes.

One of the twisters, an EF3, struck the community, killing six people and destroying homes, including Terry's.

"Terry is one of the most amazing people I've met," said friend Cindy McGee. "She's very strong, does a lot for the community, a lot for the neighborhood."

Polk said she has flood insurance, but the damage is so extensive, she's not sure if there is enough coverage to fix everything.

"I already explained to the cats, who are looking at me like, we didn't exactly sign up for your survivor world," she said.