Watch Now
MoneyReal Estate News

Actions

WATCH LIVE: WPTV town hall in Port St. Lucie on Florida's insurance crisis

WPTV Coverage Collapse Town Hall
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
WPTV Coverage Collapse Town Hall
Posted
and last updated

WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 7 P.M.

For many months we've heard your stories about Florida's insurance crisis — the crushing costs of premium increases, canceled policies and the struggle to stay in your homes.

You turned to WPTV, and we've been determined every day to get you answers and solutions.

We're hosting a live town hall in Port St. Lucie hosted by WPTV's Matt Sczesny and Meghan McRoberts.

Attendees who are part of the audience will be encouraged to ask questions to the panelists.

The panel includes:

  • State Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City
  • District 84 Democratic State Rep. candidate Andi Poli
  • Home inspection expert Calvin Johnson
  • President of Security First Insurance Melissa Burt DeVriese
Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.
Contact Matt Sczesny

Read WPTV's latest "Coverage Collapse" stories below:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOUSING RESOURCES

SEEKING SOLUTIONS