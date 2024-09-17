WATCH LIVE: WPTV town hall in Port St. Lucie on Florida's insurance crisis

WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 7 P.M.
For many months we've heard your stories about Florida's insurance crisis — the crushing costs of premium increases, canceled policies and the struggle to stay in your homes.
You turned to WPTV, and we've been determined every day to get you answers and solutions.
We're hosting a live town hall in Port St. Lucie hosted by WPTV's Matt Sczesny and Meghan McRoberts.
Attendees who are part of the audience will be encouraged to ask questions to the panelists.
The panel includes:
- State Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City
- District 84 Democratic State Rep. candidate Andi Poli
- Home inspection expert Calvin Johnson
- President of Security First Insurance Melissa Burt DeVriese
Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.
