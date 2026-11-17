RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. —

Riviera Beach residents demand help after historic flooding

Hundreds of Riviera Beach residents packed an emergency City Council meeting seeking financial assistance after November flooding damaged homes, displaced families and left residents questioning how they will pay for repairs.

The city discussed setting aside $2 million for a proposed forgivable loan or grant program for residents whose homes were damaged by the flooding. The proposed assistance would help pay for interior and exterior repairs needed to make homes safe and livable.

But during the heated meeting, city Finance Director Randy Sherman said the city faces restrictions on using public money to pay for damage to private property, creating uncertainty about how the proposed relief could move forward.

Riviera Beach weighs $2M flood relief plan as residents demand help

Lone Pine Estates residents press city for financial relief

Weeks after floodwaters inundated homes in Lone Pine Estates, residents filled the meeting room, with others standing outside, hoping city leaders would provide a path toward recovery.

Keisha Harty’s lives in the neighborhood and her home was impacted by the flooding. She summed up the growing frustration in the neighborhood.

“No help is coming. We are on our own,” said Harty.

Another resident challenged the city's position that public funding could not be used directly to help private homeowners, pointing to other causes the city has supported.

“When you say you can’t use federal dollars or public funding for private citizens, I have to disagree,” the resident said. “I’m looking for a Lone Pine relief fundraiser.”

Council member Shirley Lanier argued the flooding and its impact on residents should be treated as a broader public safety concern.

“That is a public safety issue,” Lanier said. “There is no way that we cannot use public money for a public concern.”

Residents describe the toll of the flooding

Residents also used the meeting to show city leaders what recovery has looked like on the ground.

One woman said firefighters rescued her from floodwaters. At the podium, she displayed basic items she said she received afterward, including a T-shirt, deodorant and socks.

“Why is this being given to a taxpayer on an emergency event?” she asked.

The frustrations come as families continue trying to clean up and repair homes weeks after the flooding.

Many residents are also concerned about additional rainfall and the possibility that already hard-hit neighborhoods could face more flooding.

City moves forward with considering $2 million in assistance

The Riviera Beach City Council unanimously voted to amend a motion to continue considering the $2 million emergency set-aside while seeking a legal opinion on how the money could be used.

The proposal calls for establishing a forgivable loan or grant program specifically for residents whose homes were damaged by the November flooding.

City leaders also considered partnerships that could provide emergency shelter, hotel or motel vouchers and temporary housing for displaced residents.

Another proposal would allow the city to coordinate mutual aid with neighboring cities, counties and partner agencies for debris removal, collection and other flood recovery needs.

The vote does not mean homeowners will immediately receive money. Instead, it keeps the proposed assistance moving forward as city officials examine the legal options available for providing relief.

Federal and state disaster assistance remains part of recovery effort

A representative from U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel’s office told residents that the office was working with federal and state officials to seek disaster assistance. According to the representative, a letter related to the effort was awaiting President Donald Trump’s signature.

For residents who have already spent weeks dealing with flood damage, however, uncertainty over when additional help could arrive remains a major concern.

“They’re not gonna help us, and if they do it will be a miracle,” said Harty.

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