RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Weeks after floodwaters devastated Lone Pine Estates, residents are still cleaning up and recovering.

Now, another round of storms is bringing back fears of what could happen next.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite has been listening to neighbors' concerns for weeks.

WATCH: Lone Pine Estates residents brace for more rain while still recovering from flooding

Lone Pine preps for more rain

She drove through the Lone Pine Estates community and saw drier conditions, but neighbors were using sandbags to protect their homes.

For residents like Lacey Stone, the possibility of more flooding is frightening.

Stone said she was able to get more sandbags at Home Depot as she prepared her home for additional rain. But the previous flooding has already taken a toll on her family and finances.

“I’ve missed two weeks of work, and I am a single widowed mother. It’s just been really hard financially,” Stone said.

Residents are not only worried about getting through the next storm. Some are questioning what can be done to prevent their neighborhood from flooding again.

Stephanie Gabriel said drainage remains a major concern.

Neighbors told Waite they feel the city failed them and want to see solutions that could better protect the community from future flooding.

Many of the residents in Lone Pine Estates do not have flood insurance because the area is not considered a flood zone.

As more rain remains a concern, families in Lone Pine Estates are balancing two challenges at once: preparing for what could come next while still trying to recover from what happened weeks ago.

