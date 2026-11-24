INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — People across South Florida and the Treasure Coast are bracing for yet another round of heavy rain, and one Indian River County community is pleading for help after battling repeated flooding this month.

Joe Waters documented his frustration Saturday evening, recording on his phone in front of his mobile home in the Heritage Plantation mobile home park near Vero Beach as a car drove through floodwaters that almost covered its headlights.

WATCH REPORT BELOW:

Mobile home park residents plead for help after repeated floods

Waters said the wake caused by passing vehicles crashed into the bricks that protect the undercarriage of his home, toppling them.

"The water came up probably about thigh high," Waters said. "Came up into the driveway, went into the house."

Waters and his wife were able to clean their home, but he said his car is still in the shop with $4,600 worth of damage, waiting on approval from the insurance company.

When we showed up at Heritage Plantation Tuesday afternoon, a crowd of neighbors gathered — fed up after battling multiple floods just this month.

Dawn Carboni, the HOA president, told me she wants to be a voice for her neighbors, especially those who can't speak up.

"They just want to feel safe in their homes," she said.

The flooding has created dangerous conditions for emergency responders, Carboni said.

"We had a gentleman who needed EMS to come out, and they could not get to his home, so they had to park out on 82nd (Avenue), and then a large fire truck had to get to the home," Carboni said.

With more heavy rain in the forecast, Carboni said residents are frightened.

"People are afraid. It's horrible living in fear when you don't know if it's going to rain and you're going to be able to leave your home the next day."

She wants to spread awareness about what her community is going through.

"We need help, and we're asking for help," Carboni said.

Emergency managers in Indian River County tell me they're operating at a Level 2 emergency, meaning the Emergency Operations Center is partially activated. They've extended the state of emergency through Sunday, Nov. 30.

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