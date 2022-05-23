'Priced Out of Paradise' town hall: Seeking solutions to housing crisis

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Residents concerned about the cost of living throughout South Florida and the Treasure Coast gathered Saturday at WPTV for a town hall discussion about the housing crisis.

WPTV's Michael Williams and Jay Cashmere moderated the discussion, which brought together both homeowners and renters in search of solutions.

The panelists were comprised of state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Stuart; Christina Pappas, a real estate agent and president of Florida Realtors; Jonathan Brown, Palm Beach County's housing and economic development director; and Dr. Ken Johnson, associate dean of graduate programs at Florida Atlantic University's College of Business.

WPTV WPTV's Michael Williams speaks to the panelists at the "Priced Out of Paradise" town hall, May 21, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. The panelists are, from left to right, state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Stuart; Christina Pappas, president of Florida Realtors; Jonathan Brown, Palm Beach County's housing and economic development director; and Dr. Ken Johnson, associate dean of graduate programs at Florida Atlantic University.

Among those who participated was April Hall, a single mother of four whose current situation is one of desperation.

"Myself and my children were unexpectedly forced to live out of my vehicle," a tearful Hall said. "What can the county – someone – do to help us in this situation?"

Brown said Palm Beach County has a team dedicated to helping struggling residents who are homeless or on the brink of homelessness.

WATCH: April Hall, living out of her vehicle, seeks help

Priced Out of Paradise: April Hall, living out of her vehicle, seeks help

"Our community services department has a team that is ready, willing and able to assist families who are either homeless or at the risk of homelessness, and we work to immediately find you some temporary solution to your housing situation as the county works and as our partners work to find a more long-term solution," Brown said.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Priced Out of Paradise

As state lawmakers return to Tallahassee for a special session on the housing crisis, Overdorf provided some insight as to what government regulations, if any, might be coming to those landlords who have egregiously increased rent amid a soaring rental market.

Overdorf said the market "is really being driven by outside money" and credited the state with "creating opportunities" that have led to the population influx.

"People want to move here," Overdorf said. "Is the government going to step in and have rent control or other things along those lines?"

Overdorf said he doesn't see that happening.

WATCH: Should state intervene to regulate egregious rent increases?

Priced Out of Paradise: Should state intervene to regulate egregious rent increases?

"I see the market playing out," he said. "We are going to be getting additional rental units, additional opportunities for rent, and I think that is going to be an area that will, in fact, slow down the rise in rent."

Pappas said immediate help should come from those "people who are willing to build and turn their units into affordable units." She suggested that the state do more to incentivize those landlords who create more affordable housing.

"That's where I believe the state can drive some more incentives into our landlords in order to keep their units affordable," she said.

Watch WPTV's one-hour special, "Priced Out of Paradise Town Hall," this Monday at 7 p.m. on WPTV, WPTV.com and the WPTV app on your phone or your favorite streaming device. Then stick around immediately after to join the conversation on WPTV's Facebook and YouTube pages.