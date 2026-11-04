No flood insurance? What Florida homeowners need to know about paying for flood damage

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As floodwaters slowly recede across South Florida and the Treasure Coast, homeowners are facing a costly question: Who pays for flood damage if they don't have flood insurance?

More than a foot of rain inundated some neighborhoods across the region this week, flooding homes, stranding drivers and forcing some residents to evacuate.

Among the hardest-hit areas was the Ibis neighborhood in West Palm Beach, where floodwaters left dozens of vehicles stranded and streets submerged.

But despite the widespread flooding, much of the neighborhood sits outside federally designated high-risk flood zones, leaving some residents without flood insurance.

One Ibis resident, Lee, watched as heavy rain transformed her neighborhood into what looked more like a lake.

"It was coming down so hard that you couldn't see the ground," she said.

Lee described the scene as "apocalyptic," recalling the shock of seeing cars stranded in floodwaters.

"I was overwhelmed by this whole thing — walking and seeing people's cars stranded in the middle," she said.

Like many homeowners who live outside high-risk flood zones, Lee never thought she would need flood insurance.

"Who thought? We moved west so we didn't have to get the flood insurance," she said.

Does homeowners insurance cover flooding?

According to insurance attorney Aaron Bass, homeowners who don't have separate flood insurance generally cannot rely on their standard homeowners policies to cover damage caused by rising floodwaters.

"There's no loopholes to get flood coverage from your regular homeowner's insurance policy, Kate. It just doesn't exist," Bass said.

That means homeowners without flood insurance could be responsible for thousands — or even hundreds of thousands — of dollars in repairs.

However, Bass said there are other resources worth exploring.

What can homeowners do without flood insurance?

Bass recommends contacting the Federal Emergency Management Agency and nonprofit disaster relief organizations to see what assistance may be available.

"You're going to have to call FEMA, see if they're going to help you, and you need to call nongovernmental organizations, charities," Bass said.

FEMA assistance is not guaranteed. Eligibility depends on several factors, including whether federal disaster assistance has been authorized for the affected area.

Some disaster assistance may also be available through low-interest loans, which must be repaid.

Yet nonprofit organizations can provide another avenue for help.

Jacob Rutz, senior program manager with Samaritan's Purse, said the organization has teams in areas of the southeast helping disaster victims with recovery efforts.

"Our volunteer teams work on roofs, tarping them, stopping water from coming in," Rutz said.

The organization is among several nonprofits that help homeowners recover from disasters, particularly when insurance payments or other assistance are delayed or unavailable.

Rutz encourages residents to start by checking with local emergency management agencies to find out what resources are available.

"The most important thing really is to look at your local emergency services website," he said.

He recommended residents also call 211 to connect with local community assistance programs.

Why experts say flood insurance is worth considering — even outside flood zones

Bass said the flooding serves as a reminder that living outside a designated high-risk flood zone does not eliminate the risk of flooding.

His recommendation? Consider purchasing flood insurance even if your mortgage lender doesn't require it.

"That $300, $400, $500 a year for a premium for a federal flood insurance policy is small potatoes compared to hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to your home," Bass said.

Actual flood insurance premiums vary depending on the property, location and coverage selected.

For homeowners already dealing with damage, experts recommend documenting everything with photos and videos, keeping receipts and contacting local emergency management officials about available assistance.

Meanwhile, Lee is finding a little humor in her neighborhood's unexpected waterfront transformation.

Her next investment?

"I'm going to invest in one of those roll-up boats," she laughed. "So we can get around!"

Where to find disaster assistance

Residents affected by flooding can explore the following resources: