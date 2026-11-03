Riviera Beach officials brief public on flooding, road closures and emergency response efforts

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Riviera Beach held a press conference on flood and storm conditions on Tuesday afternoon to address flooding, road closures and emergency response efforts.

Mayor Douglas Lawson and other elected officials briefed the public on the city's response to ongoing flooding and steps residents can take to stay safe.

The city said it has activated its Emergency Operations Center to Level 2 in response to heavy rain and street flooding across western Riviera Beach. City departments and emergency crews are coordinating closely to protect residents and restore safe conditions as quickly as possible.

As part of the response, the city said crews safely extracted more than 50 residents from the Lone Pine community. Six pumps are currently moving floodwater out of affected neighborhoods and into local canals, and city teams continue to monitor conditions and respond to reports of flooding and damage throughout the area.

WATCH RELATED: Riviera Beach flooding swamps Lone Pine community

Riviera Beach declares state of emergency as flooding swamps Lone Pine community

Westbound Blue Heron Boulevard is closed at Congress Avenue due to a forcemain break, a rupture in the pressurized pipe that carries wastewater. Eastbound lanes will also close while repair crews complete the work. Both directions are expected to reopen Thursday, the city said. Drivers are urged to plan alternate routes, allow extra travel time and avoid driving through flooded roadways.

Flooding has also forced the relocation of two polling sites. Voters assigned to Precinct 6401, formerly located at Casa Rio Clubhouse Woodbine, will now vote at Riviera Beach Preparatory & Achievement Academy, 7071 Garden Road. Voters assigned to Precinct 6414, formerly located at Lindsey Davis Community Center, will now vote at Wells Recreation Center, 2409 Avenue H West. Residents are encouraged to confirm their polling location before heading out to cast their ballot.

Riviera Beach Flooding swamps Riviera Beach neighborhood, prompts emergency declaration Michael Hoffman

City officials are also asking residents in flooded areas to use toilets and sinks sparingly until floodwaters recede, in order to reduce strain on the wastewater system and help prevent backups into homes and streets.

Residents with questions or those who wish to report flooding or storm-related damage in their neighborhood can call the city's information line at 877-257-2374.