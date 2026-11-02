PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — In the neighborhood around Square Lake, Christie Oelsner surveyed the flooding from her golf cart Monday morning.

"This has never happened in 40 years," she said. "Last night it was up to here, waist high."

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Flooding impacts several Palm Beach Gardens neighborhoods

Her home and others appeared to be spared from the flooding that filled the streets.

The City of Palm Beach Gardens reports there were 15 inches of rain in 12 hours on Sunday.

The city reported street flooding in places including Sandtree, PGA National, Steeplechase, Horseshoe Acres and Montecito.

The city also made a statement about storm drains that appeared to be overwhelmed by the water.

"The stormwater system is performing as designed and helping mitigate the risk of flooding to homes and properties," the statement read.

The city is advising drivers to avoid flooded streets and says they are making sure emergency services are also ready.

"Our Police, Fire Rescue, and Public Works teams have also developed contingency plans to maintain emergency response capabilities and ensure access to residents, including those in areas experiencing significant flooding."