INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Indian River County are dealing with another round of flooding, with approximately 12 roads closed Thursday evening and the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office urging drivers to stay off the roads as water continues to impact neighborhoods.

The latest flooding comes just weeks after another round of high water left parts of the Treasure Coast struggling with similar conditions. Residents say this time, however, some neighborhoods appear to have fared better.

WATCH: Indian River County residents navigate another round of flooding

Indian River County residents face another round of flooding, rising water

For Terry Holly, who moved to the area from Pennsylvania with his wife 23 years ago, the flooding is an unwelcome reminder of what comes with living in Florida.

“I escaped the snow to this,” Holly said.

Water has surrounded parts of his neighborhood, Vero Lake Estates, leaving some residents with limited ways to get around.

“We’re stuck another week. Luckily, we’ve got plenty of groceries and water, so we’re all set,” Holly said.

Flooding prompts road closures and insurance concerns

Holly said he and other residents previously dropped their flood insurance policies. But after experiencing repeated flooding, he is reconsidering that decision.

“We all dropped it. And we haven’t had it since, but now I’m going to rethink it again,” he said.

County officials report multiple road closures along Vero Lake Estates. The Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and stay off flooded roads.

Holly said he has not seen vehicles become stranded during this latest round of flooding, unlike the previous event. However, he warned that smaller vehicles may struggle to get through standing water.

“The trucks and the high vehicles can get through. The small cars, forget it,” he said.

Residents say drivers need to slow down

Marjorie Hale said she believes this round of flooding has been handled better than the previous one, with more precautions being taken.

But she is concerned about drivers who continue traveling too quickly through flooded neighborhoods.

“You’ve got a lot of people who just don’t know how to drive in floodwaters,” Hale said.

She also worries about the impact waves from passing vehicles can have on nearby homes, particularly older properties.

Hale’s neighborhood experienced flooding during the previous round, too. A comparison of conditions outside her home then and now shows how the water has changed.

She said drivers should slow down and consider the people living along those flooded streets.

School closures bring an early start to Thanksgiving break

Indian River County Public Schools will be closed Friday as flooding continues to affect the area.

For some families, the closure means an early start to Thanksgiving break. Hale said her daughter is old enough to stay home while she goes to work.

She is also trying to find some humor in the situation.

“We get our own private island. That’s what happens when it floods 6 inches of rainfall,” Hale said.

Even her dog knows to be cautious around the water.

“I let my dog out. He doesn’t wander off because he’s not willing to get in the floodwaters. Smart dog,” she said.

Vero Beach resident encourages neighbors to help one another

While some residents are finding ways to make the best of the situation, Hale recognizes that other families across the Treasure Coast are dealing with more serious flooding and damage to their homes.

Her message to the community is simple: look out for one another.

“Invite your neighbors to Thanksgiving,” Hale said.

She hopes the latest flooding will bring people together, especially those who may need a helping hand.

“So let’s join together as a community,” she said.

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