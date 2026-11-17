ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — As the threat of another round of November rain and flooding takes aim at Florida's east coast, many local governments are once again preparing for what may be ahead.

"I think everybody is well aware now that this storm drain system was not designed for the flooding we're getting nowadays," St. Lucie County spokesman Erick Gill said.

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Flooding threat collides with St. Lucie County budget concerns



He said crews are being deployed across the county as they were two weeks ago.

"There were probably 50 to 100 staff members out there, including crews in public works, out in the field working during the storm. That's unbudgeted overtime," Gill said.

This week, the county offered free sand, donated by Dickerson Infrastructure and Stewart Materials, for residents to bag.

Other services cost money, and Gill said budgeting is already on the minds of county leaders now that the Amendment 3 tax cuts are coming.

What is uncertain is how the loss of revenue will affect things like storm preparation and response.

"We still don't know what the total impacts will be for, you know, with Amendment 3 with the additional homestead exemption," Gill said. "We're looking at the early estimates in this next upcoming fiscal year to be about a $60 million shortfall and then about $120 million once the exemption goes up."