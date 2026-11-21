PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie family says it has spent nearly four years trying to get a swale liner installed to keep stagnant water from lingering in its yard, a problem the family says leaves water sitting for days and turns the property into what they jokingly call a "mosquito hotel."

Oprah Fasulo and her mother, Divika Todd, brought the problem to WPTV's Michael Hoffman after meeting him at WPTV's Let's Hear It community meetup in Jensen Beach.

Their frustration centers on a yearslong wait and changing rules over who is responsible for installing the swale liner. Now, the city says the family is not alone and that it recently received approval to add a contractor to help speed up installations.

Port St. Lucie family waits years for swale liner as standing water brings mosquitoes

Family says home fell between changing city rules

Fasulo and Todd told Hoffman their problem dates back to when their Port St. Lucie home was built.

At the time, the city was changing its rules surrounding responsibility for installing swale liners, which are designed to help keep water moving rather than allowing it to remain on properties.

According to the family, installation had been the city's responsibility before shifting to builders. It has since shifted back to the city.

Their house, they said, was built between those changes and never received one.

The family eventually contacted Port St. Lucie.

"They said that they have to install it. The homeowners are not allowed to install it," Fasulo said.

Fasulo said she understood that requirement. What frustrated her was how long her family was told it would take.

"I understand that totally, but they told us that it was three years; it would be done," she said.

Now, Fasulo said the family has been told it could take another two years.

That's when they turned to WPTV.

"We've seen you guys get results," Fasulo told Hoffman.

Standing water creates a 'mosquito hotel'

The family provided WPTV with pictures showing water collecting around the property even after lighter rainfall.

They also walked Hoffman around their property to show him the problem firsthand.

The standing water wasn't the only issue they encountered. Mosquitoes quickly made their presence known.

Fasulo has a name for it.

"Mosquito hotel," she said.

For the family, however, the nickname highlights a problem they've been trying to resolve for years: Water takes days to clear from their property, and they say they cannot install the needed liner themselves.

WPTV presses Port St. Lucie for answers

Hoffman brought the family's concerns to the city and sat down with Scott Samples to ask why the process has taken so long and what is being done about it.

Samples said the family is not the only one waiting.

"We were recently approved to add a contractor to help us to expedite getting some of these put in," Samples said.

The city is also evaluating how to use its available resources to address the outstanding installations more quickly, Samples told WPTV.

"We're looking at, again, how can we maximize the resources that we have available to help the residents as quickly as we can, knowing that we're limited," Samples said. "You know, so we try to put this, there's plans, and then you have to adjust those plans as you go as well. So we're sort of in that process right now."

For Fasulo and Todd, that still does not provide a date for when their swale liner will finally be installed.

But after nearly four years of waiting, they now have WPTV asking those questions alongside them.

"You guys have helped in the past with this issue," Fasulo said. "So we decided to ask you guys to help us and whoever else is in need and not getting answers from the city."

WPTV will continue following the family's case and pressing Port St. Lucie for updates on when the work will be completed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

