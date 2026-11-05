Flooding leaves Creekside community in St. Lucie County without power, most homes evacuated

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Floodwaters remain knee-deep in parts of the Creekside community in St. Lucie County, where officials say roughly 75% of the neighborhood's homes have been evacuated, and power remains shut off.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro provided a Thursday update, saying the community, located off State Road 70 west of Florida's Turnpike, has about 150 homes and remains under a voluntary evacuation.

WATCH AERIAL VIDEO OF THE FLOODING:

Aerial video of flooding in the Creekside community of St. Lucie County

Del Toro said some trucks can now make it into the neighborhood, but water levels remain high. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office also has a high-water vehicle available to assist residents who need help.

"If in fact you need help, please don't hesitate to call 911 or contact one of our deputies," Del Toro said.

Deputies are providing 24-hour security in the community while residents remain displaced and electricity is out, according to the sheriff.

Restoring power could take additional time because some of Florida Power & Light's equipment remains underwater.

"We continue to monitor the water level just like everybody else," FPL's Marshall Critchfield said. "Much of our equipment is presently underwater and our priority number one, as always, is safety."

Critchfield said crews will restore electricity as soon as water recedes enough for them to safely access the equipment.

Del Toro said the neighborhood has underground utilities, creating an additional challenge while flooding remains high.

Officials did not provide an estimate for when power would be restored or when the water is expected to fully recede.

Del Toro urged residents who need assistance to contact deputies or call 911.