ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County and the city of Fort Pierce are making sand available to residents concerned about potential flooding, with two self-service locations.

County officials said four truckloads of sand were donated by Dickerson Infrastructure and Stewart Materials, with two truckloads delivered to each location.

Residents can get sand at:



St. Lucie County Fairgrounds west parking lot: 5601 W. Midway Road, Fort Pierce

Lawnwood Stadium parking lot: 2000 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce

The county said residents must bring their own bags, shovels and other supplies and be prepared to fill their own sandbags.

Sand will be available while supplies last.

Residents can find additional information about preparing for severe weather and flooding through the county's emergency management website.

City of Fort Pierce offers sand

The City of Fort Pierce is offering free self-serve sandbag stations for residents at the following locations:

• Martin Luther King, Jr. Dreamland Park – 301 S. 25th Street

• Jaycee Park – S. Ocean Drive and Melaleuca Drive

Residents should bring their own bags and a shovel. Both parks are open daily from dawn to dusk.

For additional information regarding sand distribution, please contact the Fort Pierce Public Works Department at 772-467-3794.