RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach Mayor Douglas Lawson is asking businesses, nonprofits, faith groups and volunteers to help families in Lone Pine Estates repair their homes after severe flooding earlier this month.

Lawson announced the "Rebuild Lone Pine Together" initiative Monday, calling on community partners to donate building materials and supplies, provide volunteers and offer other resources to residents recovering from the flooding.

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Heavy rain this month flooded homes and left neighborhood streets underwater, forcing some residents from their homes, according to the city.

Riviera Beach declared a state of emergency on Nov. 2 as crews worked to pump water from flooded areas and assess the damage.

City officials said some families continue to deal with flood damage as they work toward returning home.

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"These families need more than words. They need building materials, helping hands, and neighbors who will stand with them. I'm asking our community to answer that call," Lawson said in a statement.

Through Rebuild Lone Pine Together, the mayor's office is seeking help from businesses, nonprofits, faith organizations, service groups and individual residents.

People and organizations can assist by donating building materials and other supplies, volunteering to help with recovery efforts or providing other resources that could help affected families repair their homes.

Those interested in helping can contact the Riviera Beach Mayor's Office at 561-845-4145 or the Sincere 2000 Foundation at 561-385-4469.

The initiative comes as residents of Lone Pine Estates continue recovering from a month marked by significant rainfall and flooding across parts of South Florida.