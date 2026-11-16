Jensen Beach neighbors help families rebuild weeks after historic flooding

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Weeks after historic flooding devastated homes in Jensen Beach, Martin County families are still cleaning up and rebuilding, with volunteers, churches, firefighters, contractors and local leaders joining the recovery effort.

Water marks remain visible on some homes, showing how high floodwaters rose. Residents are now removing damaged drywall, clearing debris and collecting donated supplies while seeking financial assistance and answers about the area's drainage systems.

Jensen Beach families rebuild as neighbors rally after historic flooding

Neighbors step in to help Jensen Beach families

Before-and-after video from the Jensen Beach neighborhood shows the extent of the flooding, which left several homes under feet of water.

Weeks later, homeowner Lisa Marie French said cleaning up has been a major undertaking. We first told you about French's circumstances last week.

"It’s a lot of work. You first have to empty the houses," French said. "We have to clean the houses; they're filled with mold, we have to take the drywall out."

French, whose home was impacted by the flooding, has also helped coordinate community cleanup efforts alongside Christ of Church, Family Church and other organizations. She said neighbors and other volunteers have repeatedly shown up asking what families need and then immediately gotten to work.

"People have been just coming and just hands-on," French said. "People are like, 'Hey, are you taking donations? What do you need?' And they get out of their cars, and they start working, and that's our neighbors. It’s pretty amazing."

Residents seek answers about flooding and drainage

As cleanup continues, residents say they also want answers about what contributed to the severe flooding.

Some are questioning how much pumping from Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce into the Savannas Preserve may have contributed to flooding in their neighborhood.

Stephen Leighton, chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told WPTV that questions remain as officials work through the recovery process.

"There's a lot of answers that these residents need, and hopefully we can do that," Leighton said.

Leighton also said the state had taken steps toward an emergency declaration and reached out to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Families look for financial assistance

For some homeowners, rebuilding also brings financial uncertainty.

French said her home is not in a flood zone and she does not have flood insurance, leaving her family dependent on whatever assistance, donated materials and volunteer help becomes available.

"We're trying to get any type of help. We don't have flood insurance here," French said. "We're way above sea level; we are not a flood zone. So it's just whatever volunteers and help and materials we can get is what we get."

Community calls for more volunteers

Residents say more hands are still needed as families work to make their homes livable again.

Leighton said a question-and-answer town meeting with residents and county, state and federal officials is planned this week as the community seeks clarity about the flooding and available assistance.

For volunteers, Leighton said even small acts can make a difference for families trying to put their lives back together.

"To help somebody take that picture off the wall and put it in a box, so they can move on, is a big deal," he said.

With Thanksgiving approaching, he said the need for community support remains urgent.

"We're two weeks out from Thanksgiving, and we really need the community to come together and help," Leighton said.

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