MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Dumpsters line driveways, bulldozers tear through debris and homes sit gutted along Hyline Drive in Jensen Beach, where families are still picking up the pieces after historic flooding devastated parts of Martin County.

For some residents, the water is still receding. For others, the cleanup has only just begun.

Now, as another round of rain threatens the Treasure Coast, families already facing thousands of dollars in repairs are asking a question they can't afford to leave unanswered: How will they pay to rebuild?

'It's like an apocalypse here'

For Linda Weisbecker, the destruction is difficult to put into words.

"It's like an apocalypse here," she said, standing amid the devastation in her neighborhood.

For nine days, Weisbecker and her neighbors navigated waist-deep floodwaters, unable to begin assessing the full extent of the damage.

"Once we got through that and the water came out, we just all started pitching in, going in to see what we can salvage from each home," said Weisbecker.

Neighbors worked together, sorting through waterlogged belongings and salvaging whatever they could.

Now, the home she once knew is little more than an empty shell.

"We are fully gutted. Our house is empty," she said. "We lost everything, from pictures of our children and their lives, our friends, our grandkids, now we have great-grandkids. Everything [my husband] had since he was 13 on is gone."

Demolition is supposed to be the first step toward rebuilding. But for Weisbecker, it's also a painful reminder of how much work — and money — lies ahead.

"You do think about that process and you sit there and you say to yourself, how am I gonna do this?" Weisbecker said.

Weisbecker was approved for a $25,000 grant through Florida's State Housing Initiatives Partnership, or SHIP, program, which provides housing assistance to eligible residents.

While the grant offers some relief, the cost of rebuilding a flood-damaged home can quickly exceed that amount.

And not every family will qualify for the same assistance.

"This is very urgent for people to get back into their daily lives," Weisbecker said. "This is total devastation. For everyone."

Millions in damage — but no federal disaster declaration

New estimates released by Martin County reveal the staggering financial toll of the flooding.

According to county officials, the storm caused:



$14 million in beach damage

Nearly $1 million in damaged roads that now need to be repaved

$3 million in residential losses affecting families still struggling to recover

Additional costs in county staff overtime associated with the emergency response

Those figures put the known damage at approximately $18 million, not including additional expenses.

A federal major disaster declaration could open the door to FEMA assistance for the public infrastructure repairs and potentially provide additional relief to affected residents.

But so far, no such declaration has been approved.

Without federal reimbursement, County Spokesperson Martha Ann Kniess said Martin County could be left responsible for covering millions of dollars in public recovery costs itself, forcing officials to find funding elsewhere in the county budget or identify other sources of assistance.

And that uncertainty comes as residents are already struggling to afford repairs to their own homes.

'Please. Fight for us!'

During an emotional Martin County Commission meeting Tuesday, flood victims pleaded with local leaders to do more to secure financial assistance.

"Please. PLEASE. Fight for us!" one resident urged commissioners.

Others questioned why help was taking so long, particularly as more rain threatened their already damaged properties.

"And the answer from this dais is wait 13 more days?!?" another resident asked.

Commissioner Eileen Vargas of District 1 told residents she is doing everything she can to try to expedite the process, but 'doesn't have all the answers.'

"I did, through contacts, reach out to FEMA to try and get this going," Vargas said.

According to Vargas, a new FEMA director is expected to take office Nov. 30, which she hopes will turn the tide.

"He is going to personally petition President Trump to declare our area a disaster," Vargas said.

However, a federal declaration is not guaranteed, and even if approved, not all damages or recovery expenses would necessarily qualify for reimbursement.

WPTV investigative reporter Kate Hussey contacted FEMA, questioning the length of the response and when residents could expect answers.

In its response, FEMA confirmed it had received the major disaster declaration request and that the request remains under review.

The agency referred additional questions about the response and recovery timeline to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

WPTV also contacted the state agency but had not received a response as of Wednesday.

State promises more funding, but not everyone will qualify

In the meantime, Martin County is working to distribute emergency housing assistance through Florida's SHIP program.

The county currently has approximately $1 million in SHIP funding available, with eligible residents able to apply for grants of up to $25,000.

Additional assistance may be available through loans of up to $75,000, though those loans are subject to repayment requirements and liens.

County officials acknowledged that the existing funding could run out quickly, particularly given the scale of the destruction.

Michelle Miller, Martin County's human services director, told commissioners the state has promised additional disaster relief funding, but doesn't know when that funding could come in.

"They haven't confirmed the amount yet but has assured us we will be getting some disaster relief funds," Miller said.

But there are limitations.

Some programs require homeowners to pay for repairs upfront before seeking reimbursement. Others have income eligibility requirements that could leave struggling families without assistance.

"There's going to be a lot of heart-wrenching cases where somebody barely missed the limit," Commissioner Blake Capps said.

To address that gap, Capps proposed creating a separate county-funded emergency relief program for residents who do not qualify for existing state assistance.

When Hussey asked Capps whether he had identified a potential funding source for that assistance, he said where that money would come from remains unclear.

"Well, that would be ... we'd have to talk to staff," Capps replied.

Commissioners are expected to revisit the proposal at a future meeting.

A race against time — and the weather

For families along Hyline Drive, the uncertainty is compounded by the threat of additional rainfall.

Homes have been stripped down to their frames. Belongings have been thrown away. Neighbors who spent days wading through floodwaters are now facing what could be months of repairs.

Meanwhile, Martin County faces its own financial questions, with millions of dollars in public infrastructure damage and no guarantee that federal funding will cover the costs.

For Weisbecker and her neighbors, every day without answers is another day they cannot fully move forward.

Demolition may be the first step toward recovery.

But for families who have lost nearly everything, rebuilding remains an uncertain — and potentially unaffordable — next step.