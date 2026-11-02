Indian River, St. Lucie counties declare local states of emergency amid widespread flooding

Indian River and St. Lucie counties declared local states of emergency Monday as heavy rainfall and flooding continued to inundate roads and neighborhoods across the Treasure Coast.

In Indian River County, County Administrator John A. Titkanich Jr. issued the emergency order in response to ongoing flooding, deteriorating weather conditions and continued rainfall. The county said numerous roads have become impassable, creating public safety concerns.

The Indian River County emergency order took effect at 2:30 p.m. Monday and will remain in effect until further order. County officials said the declaration gives the county authority to take emergency actions, coordinate response efforts and address hazardous conditions as they develop.

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In St. Lucie County, officials also declared a local state of emergency Monday afternoon to expedite access to any additional resources that may be needed as flooding affects streets and neighborhoods.

St. Lucie County's Emergency Operations Center is operating under a Level 2 partial activation. Public Safety personnel are coordinating with law enforcement, water management agencies and local governments in response to the flooding.

Officials are asking residents to refrain from traveling Monday evening if possible and warning motorists not to attempt to drive through flooded roads.

Crews are working to address problems across St. Lucie County as several streets and neighborhoods experience flooding.

Indian River County issued a similar warning, urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel through flood-affected areas, obey road closures and barricades and never attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

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Health officials warn about floodwater

The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County is also warning residents about potential health hazards associated with floodwaters.

Health officials advise residents to avoid eating or drinking anything contaminated with floodwater and to avoid contact with floodwater, particularly if they have open cuts or sores.

People who have wounds exposed to floodwater should thoroughly wash the affected area with soap and seek medical care if redness, swelling or drainage develops.

Residents with flooded private wells are being advised that heavy rainfall could make their water unsafe to drink. Those who aren't sure whether flooding has affected their well should use bottled or boiled water for drinking, making ice, brushing their teeth and cleaning cuts or injuries.

Health officials also said people with septic systems experiencing slow plumbing should conserve water and avoid having their septic tanks pumped while groundwater levels remain exceptionally high.

Both counties are asking residents to continue monitoring official sources as conditions change.

Indian River County said protecting residents, visitors and emergency responders remains a priority and encouraged the public to monitor official county communications for further updates.

