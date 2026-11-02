Aerial video shows significant flooding in St. Lucie West; police urge drivers to avoid area

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are urging drivers to avoid portions of St. Lucie West as significant water accumulation creates hazardous conditions on area roadways.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a post on its Facebook page that several roads have become difficult to navigate because of high water and asked motorists to stay out of the area unless travel is absolutely necessary.

Police said officers are responding to reports of vehicles stranded in high-water conditions.

Drivers are being warned not to attempt to travel through standing water. Police are advising motorists who encounter flooding to turn around and find an alternate route.

"Never underestimate the depth or power of floodwaters," the department said in its news release.

Police said officers are continuing to monitor conditions and will provide updates as road closures and other traffic impacts develop.

Residents are also being asked to stay off the roads if possible and give emergency responders room to work.

The flooding comes amid heavy rain affecting the Treasure Coast, with areas receiving repeated rounds of downpours.