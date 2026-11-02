Okeechobee County sees 1-in-200-year rainfall event, leaving neighborhoods underwater

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighborhoods were underwater, and schools were closed Monday following heavy rains across Okeechobee County.

Justin Hazellief, public safety director and fire chief for the county, said the area experienced a 1-in-200-year rainfall event, receiving around 9 to 10 inches of rain in just six hours on Sunday.

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Significant flooding impacts roads, neighborhoods in Okeechobee

"This is by far in my 25 years this is the worst that I've seen," Hazellief said. "Mother nature has a mind of her own, and whenever she brings that amount of rain in that short of time, there's no infrastructure anywhere that would be able to handle that amount of water and not have some consequences."

The most heavily impacted area, Hazellief said, was the southwest portion of the county.

Hazellief said the pumps are on and the locks are open at Taylor Creek to bring water levels down.

With more rain in the forecast, Hazellief said crews are working non-stop.

"They will continue to work 24/7 until we're able to restore some normalcy as far as water levels go," Hazellief said.

Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen said they've been deploying their high-water rescue vehicles during the flood event.

"We're just trying to ask people to slow down, take a breath, and be patient," Stephen said.

Chief Donald Hagan, with Okeechobee Police, asking people to stay out of flooded areas.

"If you don't live in that neighborhood, stay out of the neighborhood because you're pushing a wake that could inundate somebody's home," Hagan said.

WPTV went to the Seminole Cove community, where parts of the neighborhood were completely underwater.

Neighbor Debra Mauldin said she's never experienced flooding like this before.

"It just kept pouring," Mauldin said. "I'm worried. I couldn't go to work this morning, but there's nothing we can do about it."

With more potential rain in the forecast, Mauldin said she's keeping her eyes to the sky.

"Just hanging out, watching the rain, and hoping it doesn't get worse," Mauldin said.

The Okeechobee School District said it is planning for schools to open on Tuesday.