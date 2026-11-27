MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly a month after historic flooding forced families from their homes in Martin County, displaced residents now have another option for temporary housing — at no cost.

Martin County announced that residents can apply for temporary RVs or travel trailers through EmergencyRV, a nonprofit organization that partners with disaster response and recovery agencies to provide housing to eligible disaster survivors.

The assistance comes after floodwaters rose as high as 3 feet inside some Jensen Beach homes earlier this month. According to county estimates, at least 36 homes sustained damage, resulting in approximately $3 million in residential losses.

The RVs and travel trailers, most of which are loaned to residents, can be placed on homeowners' properties where feasible, allowing families to remain close to their homes while repairs or reconstruction are underway.

Who qualifies for temporary housing assistance?

According to Martin County's website, residents are encouraged to apply if they:



Have been displaced as a direct result of the flooding.



Sustained damage that prevents them from safely occupying their homes.



Have an unmet temporary housing need while pursuing a permanent housing solution.



Have a suitable location for an RV with access to, or the ability to establish, water, electricity, and sewer or septic connections.

Residents can apply directly through EmergencyRV here.

The nonprofit advises applicants to allow up to seven days for a response. That does not guarantee placement within seven days.

Assistance is subject to eligibility, site feasibility, and resource availability.

It remains unclear what options are available to displaced residents whose properties cannot accommodate an RV or the necessary utility connections.

Temporary housing comes after WPTV pressed officials for immediate relief

The announcement follows weeks of WPTV reporting on the challenges displaced families face in securing financial assistance and temporary housing.

Earlier this month, flood victims packed a Martin County Commission meeting, pleading with elected officials for immediate help.

Among them was Lisa French, a Jensen Beach mother of two whose home sustained several inches of flooding. Water remained inside her home for more than a week, causing mold to grow several feet up the walls.

"We just need somebody to step up," French previously told WPTV. "We need funding."

Martin County commissioners approved financial assistance through the state's State Housing Initiatives Partnership, or SHIP, program, including grants of up to $25,000 for income-eligible homeowners and loans of up to $75,000 secured by liens on their properties.

However, the grants are reimbursement-based, requiring homeowners to pay for eligible repairs upfront. Income restrictions could also leave some families without assistance.

On Nov. 20, WPTV investigative reporter Kate Hussey pressed Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Perdue on what immediate relief the state could provide to displaced families.

"What can you promise them right now, not weeks from now, about the help that's coming?" Hussey asked.

"Well, we're committed. We're fully mobilized," Perdue responded.

Perdue also pointed to the state's partnerships with nonprofit organizations to assist flood victims with recovery efforts.

"Our goal is to, you know, meet the needs that are out there and make sure we help people get back on their feet as quickly as possible," Perdue said.

Federal disaster assistance now available

The temporary housing opportunity comes just days after President Donald Trump approved Florida's request for a major disaster declaration following weeks of uncertainty over whether federal assistance would become available.

The state submitted an expedited disaster declaration request Nov. 9.

Late Tuesday, FEMA announced federal disaster assistance was available to individuals and families in six Florida counties: Martin, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River, Okeechobee and Brevard.

That assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other disaster recovery programs.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis to eligible local governments for debris removal and emergency protective measures.

Martin County previously estimated approximately $18 million in residential, beach, and roadway damage, not including additional emergency response expenses.

How to apply for assistance

Residents seeking temporary housing through the EmergencyRV website.

Residents seeking federal disaster assistance should first file a claim with their insurance provider. They can then apply for FEMA assistance on the agency website, through the FEMA app, or by calling 800-621-3362.

Additional recovery resources are available on Martin County's disaster recovery website.