JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Nearly three weeks after historic flooding forced families from their homes and caused millions of dollars in damage across Martin County, residents are still waiting for a federal disaster declaration that could unlock critical financial assistance.

Now, after a WPTV report on the delays and growing frustration among flood victims, Florida's top emergency management official is responding to questions about the state's recovery efforts—and what help families can expect if FEMA funding never arrives.

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Florida emergency management director responds to FEMA delays

In an exclusive interview with WPTV investigative reporter Kate Hussey, Jared Perdue, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, confirmed the state submitted an expedited federal disaster declaration request Nov. 9, one week after the initial flooding.

But nearly two weeks after that request, a decision remains pending.

"We've been very engaged with FEMA, and we did actually submit an expedited disaster declaration request to FEMA on November the ninth," Perdue said. "FEMA has been very closely coordinating with us in reviewing that, and I'm sure they're going to make quick work of it."

The uncertainty comes as Martin County estimates approximately $18 million in residential and public infrastructure damage, with families still struggling to afford repairs and another round of historic rainfall complicating recovery efforts.

'We lost everything': Families face an uncertain future

Along Hyline Drive in Jensen Beach, the devastation is still visible.

Dumpsters line driveways, waterlogged belongings have been discarded and homes have been stripped down to their frames.

For Linda Weisbecker, whose home was among those severely damaged, the destruction has been overwhelming.

"It's like an apocalypse here," Weisbecker told WPTV in an earlier interview.

For nine days, Weisbecker and her neighbors navigated waist-deep floodwaters before they could begin salvaging what remained of their homes.

"Once we got through that and the water came out, we just all started pitching in, going in to see what we can salvage from each home," she said.

But much of what Weisbecker lost cannot be replaced.

"We are fully gutted. Our house is empty," she said. "We lost everything, from pictures of our children and their lives, our friends, our grandkids, now we have great-grandkids. Everything [my husband] had since he was 13 on is gone."

Weisbecker has been approved for a $25,000 grant through Florida's State Housing Initiatives Partnership, or SHIP, program. But for families facing tens of thousands of dollars in repairs, that assistance may cover only a fraction of the cost.

And not everyone will qualify.

"You do think about that process and you sit there and you say to yourself, how am I gonna do this?" Weisbecker said.

What happens if FEMA denies federal assistance?

That question is at the center of WPTV's ongoing investigation.

Martin County estimates the flooding caused:



$14 million in beach damage.

Nearly $1 million in damaged roads requiring repaving.

$3 million in residential losses.

Additional expenses associated with county staff overtime and emergency response.

A federal major disaster declaration could make certain public infrastructure repairs eligible for FEMA reimbursement and potentially open the door to individual assistance for qualifying residents.

But approval is not guaranteed.

When WPTV initially contacted FEMA, the agency confirmed it had received the disaster declaration request and that it remained under review. FEMA referred additional questions about the response and recovery timeline to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Hussey subsequently pressed Perdue on what would happen if the federal government denied the request.

"If FEMA ultimately denies federal assistance, does Florida have a Plan B, or are these families simply on their own?" Hussey asked.

Perdue did not identify a specific alternative state funding program, instead emphasizing Florida's experience responding to natural disasters and its ongoing coordination with federal and local officials.

"This is something that we're very used to doing. I mean, in Florida, we deal with natural disasters all the time," Perdue said. "We have a great relationship with FEMA, and usually those things go very well."

He added that the state remains focused on immediate response efforts, including search and rescue operations and meeting residents' emergency needs.

State promises help — but questions remain about who will pay to rebuild

In the meantime, Martin County is working to distribute approximately $1 million in available SHIP funding to qualifying residents.

Eligible homeowners may receive grants of up to $25,000, with additional assistance potentially available through loans of up to $75,000. However, those loans come with repayment requirements and liens.

Income eligibility restrictions could also leave some families without assistance, even if they cannot afford to rebuild on their own.

"There's going to be a lot of heart-wrenching cases where somebody barely missed the limit," Commissioner Blake Capps said during a recent Martin County Commission meeting.

Capps proposed establishing a separate county-funded emergency assistance program for residents who fall through the cracks.

But when WPTV asked where that money would come from, Capps acknowledged a funding source had not yet been identified.

"Well, that would be ... we'd have to talk to staff," he said.

County Human Services Director Michelle Miller previously told commissioners the state had promised additional disaster relief funding, although neither the amount nor the timeline had been confirmed.

"They haven't confirmed the amount yet but has assured us we will be getting some disaster relief funds," Miller told Hussey.

Hussey raised those concerns directly with Perdue, asking whether the state had other programs available for families who earn too much to qualify for existing assistance but not enough to pay for repairs.

Perdue pointed to the state's partnerships with nonprofit organizations and its deployment of emergency personnel to assist with cleanup.

"We've actually activated the National Guard, and are also partnering with nonprofits to do what they call the muck and gut of homes that have been flooded," Perdue said.

That work includes removing damaged drywall and other waterlogged materials to help prevent mold growth.

"We're providing the assistance that we can and partnering with those nonprofit organizations as well," he said.

However, Perdue did not identify a specific funding program to cover rebuilding costs for homeowners who do not qualify for existing assistance.

Millions in public damage could fall on Martin County

The financial uncertainty extends beyond individual homeowners.

Martin County faces approximately $15 million in combined beach and road damage, with additional emergency response expenses still being assessed.

County spokesperson Martha Ann Kniess previously told WPTV that without federal reimbursement, Martin County could be left responsible for covering those costs, potentially forcing officials to redirect money from elsewhere in the budget or identify other funding sources.

Hussey asked Perdue whether the state would help cover those expenses if FEMA denied federal assistance — or whether the financial burden could ultimately fall on local taxpayers.

Perdue did not commit to providing state funding for those repairs.

"We are and have been doing damage assessments ever since we submitted the first disaster declaration request," he said.

"As those damage assessments come in, we'll continue to coordinate with FEMA and make sure all that information is submitted."

'Please. Fight for us!': Residents demand answers

The state's response follows an emotional Martin County Commission meeting Tuesday, where residents pleaded with elected officials to do more to secure recovery funding.

"Please. PLEASE. Fight for us!" one resident urged commissioners.

Others questioned why families were being asked to wait even longer for answers.

"And the answer from this dais is wait 13 more days?!?" another resident asked.

Commissioner Eileen Vargas said she had reached out to FEMA through personal contacts in an effort to expedite the process.

"I did, through contacts, reach out to FEMA to try and get this going," Vargas said.

Vargas also told residents she expected a new FEMA director to take office Nov. 30 and hoped that development could help move the disaster declaration forward.

But even if a declaration is approved, not all losses or recovery expenses would necessarily qualify for federal assistance.

Another historic rain event complicates recovery

As Martin County continues to recover from the Nov. 2 flooding, Perdue said the state is also responding to another significant rainfall event affecting communities across Florida.

According to Perdue, Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the state's emergency executive order to include 21 counties.

The state has mobilized resources from the National Guard, State Guard, Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, among other agencies.

"We're actively still responding to the previous flooding event on November 2, and now we're actively dealing with a current, another historic rain event that's brought record amount of flooding in many counties throughout the state," Perdue said.

The overlapping disasters have added urgency to recovery efforts, particularly for residents whose homes remain exposed after being gutted.

Perdue said state resources remain available for immediate needs, including food, water, shelter and emergency medical assistance.

"We're committed. We're fully mobilized," he said. "We're going to be there. We're going to be with you till the very end, and we're going to make sure we help everybody get back on their feet."

The questions still unanswered

Despite those assurances, several critical questions remain unresolved.

FEMA has not announced a decision on Florida's expedited disaster declaration request. The state has not identified a specific alternative rebuilding assistance program for homeowners who do not qualify for existing aid, nor has it committed to covering Martin County's public infrastructure losses if federal funding is denied.

For residents like Weisbecker, the uncertainty is more than a question of government funding.

It's a question of whether they can afford to return to the homes they've spent years building their lives in.

"This is very urgent for people to get back into their daily lives," Weisbecker said. "This is total devastation. For everyone."