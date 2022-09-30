Kate Hussey joined WPTV as a reporter in October 2022.

Prior to WPTV, Kate worked in New Bern, North Carolina, for nearly four years as an investigative reporter and anchor. Her investigative reports uncovered issues in schools and on roadways, launching a statewide investigation into a problem highway, and sparking the creation of a statewide education policy.

Kate is also no stranger to hurricanes: she started her reporting journey at WCTI 12 in FEMA trailers after Hurricane Florence devastated the North Carolina coast. She's thankful for the opportunity she had telling the stories of recovery in eastern North Carolina.

Prior to her time in New Bern, Kate was a production assistant at WNYW Fox 5 in New York City.

Kate was born and raised in New Jersey and found her passion for broadcast journalism at an early age. She is passionate about storytelling, holding others accountable and creating positive change in her community.

While she loves rooting for her New York Giants and trying new pizza joints, she is thrilled to have traded in the Big Apple for the Sunshine State! When she's not chasing down the next story, you can find Kate enjoying the beach, playing with her cat Ellie, going for a run or trying a new restaurant.

Kate loves to meet new people, so if you see her out, don't be afraid to say hi! If you have stories ideas, comments or just want to say hello, you can also email her at Kate.Hussey@wptv.com.

Make sure to follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, too.