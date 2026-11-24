WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another round of unsettled weather is headed our way, and unfortunately, the flood concerns aren't going away just yet. A Flood Watch is back in the picture, so we'll need to keep an eye on rising water levels, especially in areas that have already experienced significant rainfall.

King tides are also creating additional coastal flooding concerns. Expect water levels to run higher than normal, especially around high tide (Around 7 AM and 7 PM). Coastal neighborhoods, low-lying roads, and waterfront areas could see additional flooding.

Today won't be a washout, but a few showers and storms will develop, with rain chances increasing overnight. Wednesday is shaping up to be the wettest day, with widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some downpours could be heavy, creating renewed flooding problems. Remember, TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! Never drive through flooded roads.

The good news is that Thanksgiving is looking MUCH better! Expect a return of Florida sunshine, mostly sunny skies, comfortable temperatures near 80 degrees, and a breezy afternoon. A few lingering showers can't be completely ruled out early, but overall, it should be a terrific day for outdoor activities, family gatherings, and football.

Beachgoers and boaters need to use extra caution midweek. King tides, rougher surf, building seas, and an elevated rip current threat will make ocean conditions dangerous.

**Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV meteorologist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.

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