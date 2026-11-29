PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Thanksgiving Day meeting at Mar-a-Lago broke through party lines and brought brought together a group of political allies, all working toward one goal: getting federal disaster relief to Florida families still struggling after historic flooding.

President Donald Trump met with Palm Beach County commissioners, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel and other local leaders before announcing that he had approved major disaster declarations for Florida.

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"I have officially approved major disaster declarations for FEMA and emergency relief funding for the state of Florida in the wake of the severe storms and flooding that ravaged the state since October," Trump said.

The announcement follows weeks of devastating flooding across South Florida and the Treasure Coast, where some areas of Palm Beach County received more than 22 inches of rain in just a few days.

The flooding damaged hundreds of homes, stranded residents and left families facing significant recovery costs.

Palm Beach County officials estimate $53 million in assistance is needed, including nearly $35 million to help individuals and families recover and more than $18 million for local government emergency response and cleanup.

Trump said getting that money to people quickly is a priority.

"Lois was telling me that, uh, some of the people, they're desperate, you know, they have no money and we have to get it out, so we're going to expedite it," Trump said.

"It's gonna be, it's going to be in your hands very quickly."

An unlikely Thanksgiving gathering

The meeting brought together Republicans and Democrats who don't always see eye to eye.

Among those attending were Frankel, Palm Beach County Mayor Marci Woodward, Vice Mayor Joel Flores, commissioners Maria Marino, Maria Sachs and Erica Whitfield, County Administrator Joe Abruzzo and Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte.

Frankel, a Democrat who has frequently disagreed with Trump politically, described the meeting as an opportunity to put those differences aside.

"Me and the president don't agree on a lot of things, but this was one day we were together and that it was to help the people here in Palm Beach County and in Florida who have really been suffering from these floods and so it was actually, I will have to say it was a good bipartisan moment," Frankel told WPTV.

She said the meeting came together after county leaders realized Trump would be spending Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago.

"I have to say that it was our, the county administrator Joe Abruzzo who has a good relationship who reached out to the president and said, Hey, you know, we have a real problem here in Palm Beach County. You know, can you get this declaration signed?"

Frankel said getting the president's attention was critical.

"A lot of these declarations for emergencies were, were sort of in wait. You have to get his attention and we just figured that if we got his attention he would sign it and he did."

What the funding could mean for flood victims

For families who lost homes, vehicles and belongings, federal disaster assistance could provide much-needed financial relief.

Frankel said the assistance could help residents cover expenses ranging from home repairs to temporary housing.

"People will be able to get money for repairs, money to stay in hotels. Some to replace their cars. Small businesses who were, who were affected will be able to get some funding. So this can go a long way in helping people get back on their feet."

She recalled meeting one woman whose life was turned upside down by the flooding.

"I've met a, a woman who lost everything. She, she lived in a home for 22 years in a very nice neighborhood. The water came in, I think, up to her shoulders. She lost her car. She lost her home. She was living, she lost her belongings, and she was living in a hotel."

Frankel acknowledged that federal assistance won't erase the damage families have suffered but it's a step toward helping them get back on their feet.

When will the money arrive?

While Trump announced that he had approved disaster declarations and promised to expedite assistance, questions remain about when residents will actually receive funding.

Frankel said she witnessed the president sign the declaration during the Thanksgiving gathering. However, she could not provide a specific timeline for when assistance would become available.

"We'll keep the pressure on, it's in the process, so hopefully very soon," said Frankel.

The $53 million figure represents Palm Beach County's estimated recovery needs, not a confirmed federal award. The specific assistance authorized under the disaster declarations and the timeline for distributing funds still need to be established.

Putting politics aside

Beyond the potential financial assistance, Frankel said the meeting demonstrated what can happen when elected leaders focus on a shared goal.

"I never thought I would be back at Mar a Lago," Frankel said. "As I said, I have some differences with the president, but we didn't on Thanksgiving Day, and I felt like it was the appropriate thing. You put politics aside. We're all there to help our constituents, and I'm grateful that we did."

Frankel said she hopes the cooperation continues beyond the disaster recovery effort.

"All of us, even despite our differences, need to find the ways we can work together. That's what the public wants and that's what they expect."

For families still cleaning up after the floods, Frankel said the most important outcome isn't the political symbolism but the help that could soon follow.

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