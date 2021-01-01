Joel Lopez

Joel joins the WPTV NewsChannel 5 team as a multimedia journalist after spending two years as a weekend anchor/producer and multimedia journalist with the Scripps station KXXV 25 News in Waco, Texas.

In his time in central Texas, he helped cover the coronavirus pandemic, winter storms and the disappearance and death of Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen.

This is a homecoming for Joel, as he grew up in Lake Worth and graduated from Santaluces High School in Lantana.

He went on to study in the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida. Go Gators!

Joel moved from Peru to South Florida at the age of 5 and is bilingual and a first-generation college graduate.

After graduating, Joel started his career at WPTV as a studio technician and worked his way up to associate producer before leaving for Texas.

He's excited to return and continue his career at WPTV as an MMJ and make a difference in the community that made him who he is today.

Joel loves to volunteer, work out and try local places to eat.

If you see Joel around town, be sure to say hello.

Make sure to send him story ideas and follow him on social media.

Facebook: JoelLopezNews

