WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Heavy rain moved across the area Wednesday, flooding roads in parts of West Palm Beach. The soggy weather created a messy drive as people prepared to travel for Thanksgiving.

Several areas of downtown West Palm Beach saw significant standing water as rain continued to fall.

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Heavy rain, king tides cause flooding in downtown West Palm Beach

At South Flagler Drive and Barcelona Road, water covered the roadway, forcing some drivers to turn around rather than attempt to make it through.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite saw several cars turn around to avoid the area.

Flooding was visible across several parts of the city. Near Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens, Palm Beach Atlantic University and the Palm Beach County Yacht Club, streets filled with water and even traffic cones could be seen floating in the roadway.

Across from Elisabetta's Ristorante in downtown West Palm Beach, the water rose past Waite's boot as vehicles, including buses, continued navigating the flooded streets.

Weather News What are king tides? They're increasingly flooding coastal communities AP via Scripps News Group

From downtown, Waite traveled north to Lone Pine Estates in Riviera Beach, a neighborhood that has been hit especially hard by flooding this month.

Neighbor Lacey Stone previously described how quickly conditions deteriorated.

"I have lived in Florida my whole life, and I have never seen anything like this; it just got worse and worse," Stone said.

The water in the neighborhood has since receded, but signs of the earlier flooding remain.

Some residents still have sandbags outside their homes, while others continue dealing with damage left behind.

Residents like Stephanie Gabriel never want to experience something like this again.

"This has been a devastating experience, and seeing all the damage it has caused is heart-wrenching," Gabriel said.

The flooding wasn't limited to the areas WPTV visited.

As Waite headed back to the station, she found even more standing water, this time in WPTV’s own parking lot in West Palm Beach.