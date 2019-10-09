Surf forecast: Weak tropical wave could bring rideable waves to Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast this week

UPDATED: AUGUST 5, 2026 — After a mostly flat month with only occasional knee-high waves, surf conditions along the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast may be about to improve.

A weak tropical wave is expected to move into Florida on Friday, with surf beginning to build as early as Thursday as east winds pick up. The primary energy focus will be farther north, around Cape Canaveral and northern Florida, but some rideable waves are expected to reach the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast as well.

Models have been trending weaker, but Thursday and Friday remain the best bets for surf in the area. Central Florida is expected to continue seeing swell over the weekend after the wave passes.

There is also a small chance that some energy makes it through the Bahamas, which could make a couple of spots a little bigger. The wave appears to be at a favorable latitude for that possibility, though it remains difficult to pin down.

Daily surf forecast for the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast:

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Minimal surf. Winds southeast at 10 knots.

Thursday, Aug. 6: Knee- to thigh-high east wind chop. Winds east at 15 knots.

Friday, Aug. 7: Knee- to thigh-high east wind chop. Bigger up the coast, waist- to chest-high or so, but wind still on it. Winds east-southeast at 15-20 knots.

Saturday, Aug. 8: Knee- to thigh-high and fading locally. Up the coast, waist- to chest-high surf expected. Some wind on it, but mornings may be cleaner in central Florida. Winds east-southeast at 10-15 knots.

Sunday, Aug. 9: Knee-high or less locally. Up the coast, some waist-high swell remains with lighter wind. Winds east-southeast at 5-10 knots.

Looking further ahead, there could be another small bump in surf around Aug. 14-16. Long-range indications still point to well-below-normal tropical activity for the entire month. El Niño remains a factor in keeping activity slow, though that does not mean zero activity.

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