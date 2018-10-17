Scott Sutton has more than 20 years of experience covering television news on a variety of digital platforms.

He previously worked at WSMV, the NBC affiliate in Nashville, for 11 years. Scott has covered news in South Florida and the Treasure Coast for WPTV since 2013.

Some of the more indelible moments in his more than two-decade career in journalism include:

Coverage of the deaths of country music legends Johnny Cash in 2003 and George Jones in 2013

The 2008 Super Tuesday tornado outbreak in Middle Tennessee

The devastating 1,000-year flood that damaged Nashville in May 2010

Hurricane Irma's impact on Florida in 2017

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in 2018

Hurricane Ian's impact on southwest Florida in 2022

Hurricane Milton's historic tornado outbreak in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast on Oct. 9, 2024

Scott has a particular interest in the environmental issues affecting the Sunshine State and a passion for conserving the natural spaces that make South Florida an amazing place to call home.

His interest in current events comes from his love of history, specifically the American Revolution, World War II, the American Civil War, Roman Empire and Ancient Greece.

Scott has a bachelor's degree from the University of Miami with a double major in Broadcast Journalism and History.

A native of Florida born in Daytona Beach, Scott was raised among the streams and rolling hills of rural Middle Tennessee.

When he's not covering South Florida news, Scott enjoys traveling in Europe, Hawaii and exploring our country's beautiful national parks.

He's also a huge sports fan and diehard supporter of the Atlanta Braves, Miami Dolphins and Hurricanes.

His love of trivia is well-known among his friends and family, and he never misses an episode of Jeopardy!