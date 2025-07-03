Man accused of attacking landlord in Jensen Beach dies in custody

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A man arrested for attacking his landlord last week at a residence in Jensen Beach has died in custody, the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday.

Brian Thomas Leach, 69, died Wednesday night. An autopsy will be conducted today to determine his cause of death, the sheriff's office said.

Leach had been charged with attempted murder after investigators said he lured his landlord downstairs into the home in the 1000 block of Northeast Ocean View Circle and brutally attacked her. After attacking her, Leach then got into his car and rammed it into the home, causing structural damage.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody after a landlord was attacked in Jensen Beach on June 24, 2025.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene to detain Leach, he attempted to slash his arms with a knife.

This is a developing story.