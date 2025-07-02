FORECAST: Are we expecting rain on the Fourth of July?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Humidity is kicking off early this morning, with temperatures reading mid-80s by 9 a.m.

By the late morning into the early afternoon hours, we will be seeing some quick-moving storms that could develop along the coast. This is due to a cold front stalling to our north.

The main event will be in the afternoon, as the westerly flow is stronger today, so it will be holding the eastern seabreeze right over our area.

In the evening, we will probably have some storms moving from the west. Lows will be in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Partly cloudy skies continue tomorrow with more rounds of storms developing in the afternoon.

For Fourth of July weekend, it's possible that the rain will clear out by the time fireworks celebrations are set to begin. Morning hours will be raining, but conditions look to quiet out by around 7 p.m. Friday evening.