Indian River County celebrates Centennial with time capsule to be opened in 2125

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A century of history is being preserved for future generations in Indian River County.

To mark its 100th anniversary, the county buried a time capsule that won’t be opened until the year 2125.

Longtime residents and local leaders gathered to take part in the centennial celebration. Indian River County was officially established in 1925, and the capsule includes a letter from Florida’s governor, documents highlighting development projects, and historical memorabilia that shows recognition to the county’s first sheriff.

For many in attendance, the moment was deeply personal.

“I can’t believe it. I know it’s true. It’s wonderful. It has been a wonderful homeland for us,” said Anne Michael, who has lived in the county for 75 years.

“I want people to know what our history was like starting from 1925 and for it to go all the way to 2025,” added Michelle Wagner, chair of the county’s centennial committee.

As a symbolic gesture, everyone was invited to help cover the capsule with dirt, marking their place in history.

County leaders say while most of those involved today won’t be around when it’s opened, they hope the capsule gives future generations a glimpse into what made Indian River County’s first 100 years so special.

