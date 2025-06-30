Digital Vibez hosts annual KidsFit Jamathon for summer campers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Digital Vibez, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth, is set to host its annual KidsFit Jamathon on Wednesday, July 16, at the South Florida Fairgrounds. The event will run in two sessions, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This exciting day promises a vibrant atmosphere filled with music, dance contests, and interactive activities — all aimed at promoting fitness among children. Participants will have the chance to shine on stage and compete for a cash prize of $750 for their summer camp.

New this year are fun additions like a Miami Dolphins activation and a pop-up roller-skating rink. The Kidz Zone will feature bounce houses, games, and healthy snacks, encouraging kids to adopt active lifestyles and combat childhood obesity.

Summer camps from across South Florida are invited to register to attend, with registration open until July 14. The cost is $8 per camper.

Register before Monday, July 14 here.

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.