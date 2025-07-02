From promise to power, resident says 'Call Brooke Chau' after streetlights finally turn on

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — We are committed to listening to your concerns ensuring no resident is left in the dark.

At a recent Let's Hear It event in Tradition we heard from a neighbor living in the Riverland Community who takes early morning walks but says it's not safe to do so because it's too dark.

In March, we reported on Mark Greenberg's streetlight concerns on Discovery Way. “I’ll believe it when I see it," said Greenberg when WPTV reporter Brooke Chau told him the city's timeline for streetlights will take three to four months, meaning there would be no streetlights until July.

WPTV reporter Brooke Chau started digging for answers and researching information by calling and sending dozens of emails to the City of Port St. Lucie, FPL and Mattamy Homes.

Bob Leak, WPTV Photographer Brooke Chau meets with Mark Greenberg for a follow up after first reporting on the streetlight concerns in March.

“Usually the game is passing the buck, this time the buck stopped there," he said.

Ahead of schedule, the streetlights on Discovery Way were installed in May and had power by the last week of June. Chau asked Greenberg how the early morning walks look now.

"Lighter and brighter and shockingly so," he said "I’m actually shocked because there are times where this never happens but this is that one time where there are promises made and promises are kept.”

Mark Greenberg New streetlights installed on Discovery Way in Port St. Lucie

Continuing to seek solutions and press for answers, Greenberg reflects on the past four months waiting for safer and brighter sidewalks in his neighborhood.

“Local news is a community asset and as a community asset it’s also their role to help the community with problem solving so that’s why I said call Brooke Chau," said Greenburg.