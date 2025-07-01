Shakespeare by the Sea: An enchanting evening of drama and romance with 'The Winter’s Tale'

JUPITER, Fla. — The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival (PBSF) is set to celebrate its 35th anniversary with a captivating outdoor production of William Shakespeare’s ‘The Winter’s Tale’ at the Seabreeze Amphitheatre in Carlin Park.

The performances will run from July 10-13 and July 17-20, offering a magical experience for the community.

Presented in partnership with Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation, this annual outdoor tradition invites attendees to enjoy a night of theatre under the stars. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., with pre-show entertainment by Devon "The Sonnet Man" Glover before performances begin at 8 p.m.

As part of the festivities, July 12 will be designated as Town of Jupiter Centennial Night, featuring a complimentary T-shirt giveaway for the first 100 attendees. While admission to the production is free, a suggested donation of $5 per person is encouraged to support the festival.

This year’s adaptation of ‘The Winter’s Tale’, directed by PBSF Artistic Director Trent Stephens, weaves together themes of love, jealousy, and redemption. The play unfolds over 16 years, transitioning from the dark drama of King Leontes’ jealousy to a joyful reconciliation that embodies the promise of renewal.

“The Winter’s Tale is not about wintertime as much as it is about the improbable,” said Stephens. “A ‘winter’s tale’ is an unlikely and fantastical story that is told around the fire to entertain on a long, cold winter’s night. While this custom is foreign to us, particularly here in these more tropical climes, the love of story is universal. We want to transport our audience into a romantic world where anything is possible; where families are reunited, relationships are healed, and the dead can be raised to life.”

The talented cast includes local favorites such as Darryl Willis as Leontes and Carley Georg as Hermione, alongside a host of skilled performers who bring Shakespeare’s timeless tale to life.

Audiences are encouraged to bring beach chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets to enjoy a relaxing evening, while there will be on-site concessions from Little Moir’s Food Shack.

The Palm Beach Shakespeare Festival not only aims to entertain but also to enhance the accessibility and appreciation of Shakespearean and classic theatre for all ages and backgrounds.

For more information about the festival and upcoming performances, visit pbshakespeare.org.

