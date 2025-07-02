This CareerSource job center was supposed to be up and running. We found out why it's not.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A new resource center for jobseekers on the Treasure Coast that was set to open July 1 is still incomplete.

In early June, WPTV learned that the Florida Department of Commerce website was directing jobseekers to two CareerSource centers, in Vero Beach and Stuart, that had been closed for months.

New CareerSource still not up and running

The department updated its website after WPTV reached out.

CareerSource centers are where jobseekers can turn for training, coaching and assistance in applying for re-employment benefits.

In the June report from WPTV, Brian Bauer, CEO of CareerSource Research Coast, which serves Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, said a new-and-improved CareerSource center was set to open in Fort Pierce July 1 following months of delays.

Bauer said permitting took longer than expected.

As of July 2, the doors to the new location in the Renaissance Business Park on Okeechobee Road were locked. Contractors stopped by to do work inside the space while WPTV was there.

"We were hoping that it would have been a little quicker,” Bauer said Wednesday. "We'll be moving in this month."

Public records kept by the city of Fort Pierce show a series of scheduled and rescheduled inspections of the space. Some final inspections took place as recently as last week.

State advertised career centers that were 'completely shut down'

Bauer said Wednesday that CareerSource received its certificate of occupancy Monday.

He now estimates the move will be complete in late July, as CareerSource coordinates the move from its current space in an old school building on Avenue Q. That building is the closest CareerSource center for jobseekers and Martin and Indian River counties, after offices in those areas closed in October.

Bauer said satellite offices in Martin and Indian River counties will open July 14.