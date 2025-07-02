DCF worker noted signs of abuse in report before death of 7-year-old Nia Williams

All week, we’ve been pressing for answers in the death of 7-year-old Nia Williams and the arrest report details apparent signs that were missed in the years, weeks, days, and hours leading up to her death allegedly at the hands of her own mother.

According to a police report, a Department of Children and Families (DCF) case worker witnessed signs of abuse and wrote in an official report, "The mother is going to end up taking one of her children's lives.”

That is exactly what investigators say happened 26 days later.

WATCH: Many around Nia Williams noted signs of abuse

DCF worker noted signs of abuse in report before death of 7-year-old

Investigators allege Nia died after years of abuse at the hands of her mother, Naikishia Williams, who stands accused of causing fatal injuries by stomping on her.

Legal expert Michelle Suskauer described the reports surrounding Nia’s case as "absolutely one of the most egregious" she has ever encountered. She emphasized the importance of accountability, stating, "Case workers are going to have to answer to what they did and what they did not do."

Rebecca Finley and Whytni Walker, who cared for Nia intermittently over the years, expressed their heartbreak and frustration.

"Everyone should be held responsible," Finley said, adding that their attempts to reach out to ChildNet—a private organization associated with DCF—yielded no action.

"They did nothing," she stated.

According to the Riviera Beach Police Department, Nia's mother witnessed her daughter "barely breathing" on the afternoon of April 28, around 4 p.m. Emergency services were not contacted until around 8 p.m., hours later, and Nia died at the hospital three hours after that.

WPTV Rebecca Finley and Whytni Walker, who cared for Nia intermittently over the years, expressed their heartbreak and frustration.

Walker criticized the oversight in Nia’s care, declaring, "It's too much for you guys not to have seen it."

Documentation reveals that Nia missed 50 days of school last year and had been described by teachers who noted signs of abuse as "brilliant and sweet." Just three days before her death, Nia was sent to the nurse’s office after vomiting, but the nurse was unable to examine her due to missing parental consent forms.

Tragically, a case worker had previously documented concerns about potential abuse and had warned that "the mother is going to end up taking one of her children's lives."

This report was filed the same month Nia was killed. Suskauer underscored the necessity for child welfare system reform, asserting that when a child is in immediate danger, they should be removed from the home without delay.

"There’s an emergency shelter petition that gets filed," she explained.

As community advocates push for answers, Finley expresses her determination for justice: "I promised her at that grave that I would get down to the bottom of this."

The fallout from Nia Williams' death raises serious questions about the effectiveness of the DCF and the protections intended for vulnerable children.

In a statement, Speak Up for Kids Palm Beach County said:

We are heartbroken over the devastating loss of 7-year-old Nia Williams. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with those who loved her. Every child deserves to grow up in a safe, nurturing environment. What happened to Nia is not only tragic—it is unacceptable. … Reports indicate that people close to Nia raised serious concerns about her safety and well-being. It is devastating to learn that despite these warnings, her life was not spared. We recognize that multiple entities—each charged with ensuring child safety—were involved. This was not simply the failure of one individual or one agency. It reflects a systemic breakdown that must be reviewed thoroughly, transparently, and urgently.

WPTV reached out to the Palm Beach County School District and DCF for comment. Both responded that information on this case remains confidential at this point. Naikishia Williams, the mother, remains in jail. She has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge.

