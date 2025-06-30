Father charged after stabbing Lake Worth mother 12 times in front of their children

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — On Friday, June 27, at around 7:50 p.m., Palm Beach Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a Lake Worth Beach home after a 911 caller reported that someone was stabbed and bleeding out.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman with multiple stab wounds to her neck and upper body. Surveillance footage obtained from the scene captured the attack in full, according to the arrest report.

The suspect was identified as Courtney Anderson, 25, of Delray Beach.

The video shows the victim arriving home with her two sons, approximately 3 and 5 years old, when Anderson runs up and begins stabbing her in the head. The woman collapses and is stabbed at least seven more times. At one point, deputies said the knife appeared to be stuck in her body.

As the victim tried to stand, Anderson allegedly stabbed her at least four more times in the neck. The children, who authorities confirmed are Anderson’s, can be seen walking over to their mother during the attack.

Anderson appeared to attempt a third round of attacks but stopped when the woman screamed and ran to a neighbor's house.

The victim was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center and remains in critical condition.

Around 30 minutes later, Atlantis Police reported that a man had walked into JFK Medical Center with a sliced hand injury. He was identified as Courtney Anderson. He was seen wearing the same clothes that were on the surveillance video. The clothes, along with the steering wheel of the car he drove to the hospital, were both covered in blood.

Deputies confirmed Anderson was arrested in February of this year for domestic battery by strangulation against the same victim. A restraining order and a no-contact order were still active at the time of Friday's attack.

Anderson told deputies he hadn’t been allowed to see the children or the victim since his February arrest, and suspected she was in another relationship. When asked for details about the attack, Anderson claimed he could not clearly remember what happened.

Courtney Anderson has been charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, violation of a no-contact order, and aggravated stalking. He is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond on the attempted murder charge.