Jury finds former Boynton Beach English teacher guilty of sexual activity with a minor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Damian Conti, the 36-year-old former English teacher accused of having sexual relations with one of his students, was found guilty by a Palm Beach County jury on Monday afternoon.

The verdict comes just a week after Conti's trial began. The jury found the defendant guilty on four counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, and found him not guilty on one count of attempted assisted self murder. He is being held without bond at a Palm Beach County jail.

Damian Conti was arrested in February of 2024, after a girl came forward about Conti's "inappropriate relationship" with her. Conti later told detectives that the girl was his student.

The victim, who is now 18 and a student at Florida State University, took the stand early in the trial. She testified about events that occurred between October 2023 and February 6, 2024.

Conti was an English teacher at SouthTech Academy, where he and the student began a "relationship" that involved social media communications.

The victim says she and Conti engaged in a sexual act on February 6, she left school early, and attempted to commit suicide so Conti would not get in trouble for their relationship.

It was that day that Conti was arrested at a Burger King, after admitting the relationship to deputies.

Conti's sentencing has been set for August 15.