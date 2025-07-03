FORECAST: How much rain could we get ahead of the Fourth of July weekend?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A stalled cold front to the north is creating on-and-off thunderstorms scattered throughout our area all day today. These storms that are coming from the western part of the state could bring very heavy rainfall with gusty winds.

Inland areas of Belle Glade, along with coastal Indian River County, will start seeing storms pop up again at around 11 a.m. this morning. Palm Beach County will get stronger storms at around 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Overnight, the skies will clear up with a couple of showers expected.

Temperatures will stay reach the upper 80s, we are not expected to hit the 90s because of cloud cover and rain.

The weekend will get progressively sunnier. Tomorrow, the rain should clear up just in time for any fireworks displays. By Sunday, we can expect mostly clear skies and highs in the lower 90s.

