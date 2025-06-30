Concerns grow over Delray Beach Golf Club conditions

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The city-owned Delray Beach Golf Club has been a part of the community for nearly 100 years.

It’s a facility that allows Ronnie Dunayer, a longtime resident, to teach on its greens.

“It’s a very well-know, well-designed golf course. I remember 20 years ago, going there, and the place was pristine and beautiful,” said Ronnie Dunayer. “But what has happened in the past several years, is the conditions have really deteriorated.”

Over time, Dunayer said she’s witnessed change, like deteriorating fairways, greens and, even golfcart paths. She brought a list of concerns to us at our Let’s Hear It event at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach last week.

“My concern is on a number of levels,” said Dunayer. “Playing conditions. The conditions of the greens, the conditions of our fairways.”

She adds the conditions have make it harder to teach, and she believes it may be pushing golfers out.

“Some of my students would prefer not to be there to take lessons, because the teaching facility is not what got can be,” said Dunayer. “What I’ve heard is that people are going to other golf courses because they can play there for many similar amounts of fees and have much better conditions.”

WPTV’s Zitlali Solache reached out to the city spokesperson who responded to the matter.

“The City of Delray Beach is committed to restoring the Delray Beach Golf Club to the high-quality public amenity our community deserves. We have hired a design consultant who is nearing completion of a full course renovation plan. In parallel, we are actively pursuing a revenue bond to fund the renovations. If funding is secured as anticipated, we expect to close the course at the end of 2025 to begin the renovation project. The course is expected to remain closed for approximately one year while the improvements are completed. We appreciate the public’s continued support as we work toward revitalizing this beloved community asset.”

Dunayer said it’s a club that once hosted major tournaments and special events and she hopes it can do it again, sooner than later.

“I’m just hoping that something happens because, we can’t lose this place,” said Dunayer. “I mean the place is very special, it just needs to be brought back.”

