After 2 expected trades for the Dolphins, fans left scratching their heads on returns

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Although fans knew Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith were going to get traded, it's safe to say they expected more in return.

While the Dolphins needed defensive back help in Minkah Fitzpatrick, the draft compensation fans believe is underwhelming.

Monday morning, Dolphins fans received two notifications. The first report stated that the Dolphins had traded their three-time All-Pro cornerback, Jalen Ramsey, to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a former Miami Dolphin, Minkah Fitzpatrick.

In the weeks leading up to the trade, coaches had nothing but great things to say about Ramsey.

"In this game, things change by the day; I have a tremendous amount of respect for Ramsey. He's a very good player, but hey, relationships are hard. I respect and wish him nothing but the best," said defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Shortly after the Ramsey news—another notification went off saying the team also traded their top receiver from last season, Jonnu Smith, leaving fans confused.

"It's hard, we're losing two good players for one, for a player we basically gave away before," said Mark Sachnoff. He's been a Fins fan since 2001 and even held season tickets for 13 years.

He says the Dolphins now find themselves in one of the league's worst spots.

"The worst thing in the NFL is to be mediocre. You're not going to make the playoffs, and you're not going to get a good draft pick because you're in the middle, and they've been stuck in the middle now for 25 years," said Sachnoff.

Ramsey and Smith's absence will be felt as the Dolphins have one of the league's weaker cornerback and tight end rooms.

However, the one thing the Dolphins needed was to get rid of both contracts and get draft assets.

While they did both, fans are left confused about their return, only getting back an aging safety and one fifth-round draft pick.

"I wasn't too fond of Jonnu being included for Minkah. I would have liked a little bit more for us," said Dolphins fan Daniel Hernandez.

Now, with needed help in the secondary, one fan has a free-agent target he'd like to see in Miami Gardens.

"[Stephon] Gilmore wouldn't be a bad pickup. He's old, but he could be a mentor to the young one. I wouldn't be too mad at that," said Hernandez.

Let's see what domino falls next.