1 dead after Brightline train collides with car near West Pine Street in Lantana

Driver was pronounced dead on the scene
A collision between a vehicle and a Brightline train has closed down the intersection of West Pine Street and Dixie Highway in Lantana.

According to Lantana Police Department, the driver of the vehicle is deceased.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says units were dispatched to the area of West Pine St. and South 3rd St. around around 1:55 p.m for the crash. The Brightline train hit the vehicle, which sustained heavy damage. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no injuries on the train.

Lantana PD will be conducting the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

