Aaron Ekblad stays with Florida Panthers on 8-year deal worth $48.4 million

SUNRISE, Fla. — Defenseman Aaron Ekblad is staying with the Florida Panthers instead of becoming a free agent.

Ekblad is re-signing with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions on an eight-year contract worth $48.8 million, according to two people with knowledge of the deal.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the move had not been announced.

Ekblad re-signing on a deal that pays him an average of $6.1 million a season comes after the Panthers also brought back playoff MVP Sam Bennett. He had been making $7.5 million a year on his last deal and appeared to leave money on the table and give the only NHL organization he has ever been a part of a hometown discount.

It remains to be seen if they can also keep Brad Marchand before the 37-year-old winger can hit the open market Tuesday.

Now 29, Ekblad has been a part of Florida’s core since he was the No. 1 pick in the draft in 2014. With Ekblad, Seth Jones and Gustav Forsling all signed long term, the top four on defense will be set for the better part of the next decade once Niko Mikkola, who has a year left on his current contract, is extended.

In other moves around the league, the Minnesota Wild got a two-time Stanley Cup champion for nothing on the eve of free agency, and the New York Islanders locked up one of their top young players to a long-term contract.

The Wild acquired winger Vladimir Tarasenko from the Detroit Red Wings for future considerations. The Islanders re-signed defenseman Alexander Romanov to an eight-year contract that a person with knowledge of the extension said is worth $50 million.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because terms were not disclosed. Romanov will count $6.25 million against the salary cap through the 2032-33 season.

Tarasenko, 33, has one year left on his contract at a salary cap hit of $4.75 million. He helped Florida win the Cup last year after being a key part of St. Louis' championship run in 2019.

The Utah Mammoth also traded young forward Matias Maccelli to Toronto for a conditional 2027 third-round pick. It turns into a second-rounder in 2029 if Maccelli has 51-plus points and the Maple Leafs make the playoffs next season.

“We appreciate everything that Matias has done for the organization,” Utah general manager Bill Armstrong said. “He is a great person, consummate professional, and we wish him all the best.”

