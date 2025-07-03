FREE Trees for West Palm Beach residents and businesses

Listen up, West Palm Beach residents and businesses! You can get up to four free native trees for your property.

Through the Office of Sustainability’s Tree Program, the city's goal is to grow the city’s tree canopy—providing shade, reducing urban heat, soaking up stormwater, and supporting local wildlife.

Planting more trees also helps West Palm Beach move closer to its goal of reaching Net-Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 by capturing carbon and improving air quality.

Available trees include Firebush, Wild Tamarind, Black Ironwood, Paradise Tree, Torchwood, and Red Maple. To receive your trees on July 10th, apply by 3 PM on July 8th.

