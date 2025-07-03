Budget battle over deputy pay continues as Indian River County sheriff rallies public support

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A budget battle continues in Indian River County as Sheriff Eric Flowers pushes for a major funding increase to boost deputy pay.

The sheriff is asking for a total budget of $93,547,675 about $14 million more than last year with the goal of raising starting deputy pay from just over $50,000 to $61,000 annually. But county leaders say they can only responsibly offer $83,646,672, or roughly $5 million more than the previous budget.

Sheriff Flowers takes to social media to rally support

Budget battle over deputy pay continues as sheriff rallies public support

County Administrator John Titkanich told WPTV it’s unlikely the full request will be approved.

"The sheriff and I have had several meetings and conversations… and I don’t have a printing press. I can’t make money," he said.

Sheriff Flowers has taken to social media to rally public support, warning that deputies are leaving for better paying agencies nearby.

“We need your help getting this budget across the line. We need to make sure the heroes that are working night and day to protect you and your families get the pay they deserve," he said.

The Indian River Deputies’ Association and Sheriff Flowers will host a public meeting Monday at the Indian River County Recreation Center, located at 1590 9th Street SW in Vero Beach, to discuss the proposal and gather support.

County commissioners are expected to vote on the budget Wednesday. So far, the proposal includes no change to the millage rate.